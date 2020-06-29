Justice Chikere struck out the case due to the absence of the plaintiffs and the defendant in court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the plaintiffs in the suit; Edobor Williams, Ugbesia Abudu Godwin and Amedu Dauda Anakhu, had accused the governor of engaging in certificate forgery.

In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/553/2020, they accused Obaseki of forging his Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) certificate in Classical Studies from the University of Ibadan.

The plaintiffs contended that the alleged certificate forgery contravened Section 182(1)(i) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

They prayed the court to, among others, hold that Obaseki was “not qualified to run or seek election to the office of the governor of Edo” in the forthcoming 2020 governorship election.

At the mention of the case on Monday, neither the plaintiffs nor their lawyers were in court.

The defendant too was not represented.

Justice Anwuli Chiekere, in view of the development, struck out the suit.