Court orders police to investigate alleged assault against Tambuwal's aide

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Sokoto State on Wednesday, ordered the police to investigate alleged assault charge filed against the Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal on Transport, Abdullahi Maigwandu-Danjeka.

Sokoto state, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal
Chief Magistrate Shu’ibu Ahmad gave the order after he read a direct criminal complaint instituted before him by Isah Usman-Maishanu.

Ahmad referred the direct criminal complain to the Police Area Command in Sokoto because the complainant attested that he has witnesses.

The Chief Magistrate admitted Maigwandu-Danjeka to bail on self recognition.

Maigwandu-Danjeka is charged with criminal conspiracy, criminal use of force, assault and causing grievous bodily hurt charges.

He pleaded not guilty.

Usman-Maishanu, who resides in Gwiwa Eka in Sokoto, alleged that some men armed with dangerous weapons invited him to Maigwandu-Danjeka’s house and beat him up, inflicting injuries on him.

In the petition, Usman-Maishanu said, he initially declined the invitation by the men but he was forced to follow them to the defendant’s house where the alleged offence occurred.

When asked, the complainant said he has witnesses who will testify that the incident occurred on June 13.

Earlier, the Defence Counsel, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, applied for the case to be struck out on grounds that there was no link to Maigwandu-Danjeka as the Complainant attested that a group of ”faceless persons”.

Abdullahi said his client has denied the allegations and the complaint ought to satisfy the court with ingredients linking him to the alleged offence.

He stressed that making referral for investigation into an allegation is not automatic based on law.

