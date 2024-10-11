ADVERTISEMENT
INEC dismisses allegations of BVAS smuggling in Edo, affirms election integrity

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Resident Electoral Commissioner reassured the public that at no time were BVAS machines or voter registers compromised or unlawfully accessed by any political party or external party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had, in a petition to INEC on October 10, alleged that PDP members had smuggled BVAS machines and voter registers into INEC’s office in Benin.

However, in a statement in Benin on Friday, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Dr Anugbum Onuoha, said that the commission had completed its investigation into the allegations and found them to be baseless, unsubstantiated and without merit.

Onuoha reassured the public that at no time were BVAS machines or voter registers compromised or unlawfully accessed by any political party or external party. He said that INEC remained fully committed to safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process.

“Recognising the seriousness of these claims, the commission conducted its investigation with the highest level of rigour, professionalism and impartiality.

“As an institution tasked with ensuring free, fair and credible elections, INEC will not tolerate any form of malpractice.

“The integrity of all electoral materials, including BVAS, remains fully intact and secure,” he said.

Onuoha stated that in compliance with a recent court order, INEC was ready to facilitate the inspection of election materials and would ensure transparency in the handling of the BVAS machines and adherence to the rule of law.

He urged all political parties to cooperate during the inspection process. The REC also advised political actors to focus on strengthening democratic principles and avoid actions that could erode public confidence in the electoral system.

He said that the commission remained steadfast in its commitment to neutrality and excellence in electoral administration, and ensuring credible outcomes in all elections.

