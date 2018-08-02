All you need to know about Buhari's latest London trip

news

President Muhammadu Buhari will embark on yet another medical vacation to London on August 3, 2018, Aso Rock has announced.

This will be Buhari’s 6th such trip to London since he was inaugurated president on May 29, 2015.

Here’s all you really need to know about this trip:

1. The trip is a “working” one.

According to the president’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu: “President Muhammadu Buhari begins a 10 working days holiday from August 3, 2018”.

2. A letter has been transmitted to the national assembly to make all of this official and constitutional.

Shehu says: “In compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, a letter has been transmitted to the President of the Senate, and the Speaker, House of Representatives to that effect".

3. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will step in as Acting President whilst Buhari is away.

Here’s how Shehu puts it: “While the President is on vacation, the Vice President will be in acting capacity as President”.

4. Buhari inspected his election campaign office on Herbert Macaulay Way, Central Area, Abuja and held a meeting with APC governors who are yet to defect, before his London trip.

5. Buhari is expected back in Nigeria on the weekend of August 11-13, 2018.