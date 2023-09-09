ADVERTISEMENT
All parts of Nigeria will benefit from Tinubu's administration – Shettima

News Agency Of Nigeria

The vice president also announced approval of the president for the construction of 1000 houses in Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger and Benue states.

President Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima.

Shettima gave the assurance in Maiduguri on Friday during a courtesy call on the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar-Garbai.

Shettima said the young administration was aware of the hardship Nigerians were facing and was taking steps to ameliorate it.

He said that some of the painful decisions taken by the government were products of the circumstances the nation found itself.

“Be rest assured that in the coming weeks and months, the government will unveil a lot of programmes that will touch the lives of our people.

“We are here with the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security to explore the wheat production scheme in Borno.

"Tomorrow we will have a very fruitful deliberation with the governor and his team on how to reignite the wheat production scheme in Borno and the nation as a whole.

"From here, I am going to Kebbi state; the President has approved N50 billion under the canopy of NEMA to restart the Puulaku Initiative in North West as a non kinetic approach to the problem confronting the people,” Shettima said.

The vice president also announced approval of the president for the construction of 1000 houses in Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger and Benue states.

He said the housing estates would comprise auxiliary facilities like clinics, schools among others, adding that in Benue and Kaduna states, the victims would be all inclusive.

He urged Nigerians for patience and support to the administration as it prepared to deliver.

Shettima also represented Tinubu in commissioning some school and health projects completed by Governor Babagana Zulum to mark his 100 days in office where he lauded the governor for his exemplary leadership in the provision of dividends of democracy to the people.

“On behalf of the president, I will like to commend the governor for his outstanding leadership and his commitment to the welfare of our people."

Earlier, while welcoming the vice president, the Shehu of Borno listed the security challenges in his emirate and the need for more support for economic activities to fully resume.

The Shehu congratulated President Tinubu and Kashim for their victory at the election tribunal and urged them to extend hands of fellowship to their political opponents for collective effort to move the nation forward.

