All my achievements in Benue were Tinubu's handiwork - Gov Alia

Alia disclosed this on Friday during his thank you tour to Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency held in Makurdi the state capital.

He said every achievement he recorded was the handiwork of President Tinubu.

He said both the construction of roads, and underpass, payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities, and remodelling of the Assembly Complex, State Secretariat, were possible because of the support of the President.

He said the President had given him unimaginable support and urged the people of the state to be patient with him as the President had “very good intentions for the citizenry”.

He also promised to renovate and upgrade the Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) Square in Makurdi to international standards.

He said the facilities at the over-30-year-old square constructed during the military era were outdated and needed urgent attention.

He said his administration, which had constructed 16 township roads within the state was also constructing an underpass in Makurdi and Gboko.

According to him, more roads in the constituency would soon be awarded.

Governor Alia further disclosed that going forward payment of salaries and pensions would start from the 22nd of every month.

Earlier, Senator Barnabas Gemade, Chairman of Benue APC Elder’s Forum, said Gov. Alia’s coming as governor was divine.

Gemade said that Alia’s administration had employed thousands into the state civil service and was paying regularly, adding that previous governors failed to pay with an even smaller workforce.

Mr Benjamin Omakolo, Benue APC Acting Chairman, who received not less than 4000 persons who defected from other political parties into the APC within the constituency assured them of equal treatment.

The Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Yanmar Ortese, commended the governor for the numerous infrastructure constructed within the federal constituency.

Ortese assured that all appointees from the constituency would continue to give their best for the administration to succeed.

Earlier, Terver Gbenda, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Organisation and Illegal Levies, said the youths would remain committed to the governor because of his achievements.