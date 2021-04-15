Acting IGP orders disbandment of monitoring units in Lagos, Port Harcourt over harassment allegations
The teams have been disbanded due to frequent complaints of harassment.
Pulse Nigeria
Alkali publicly announced the order during first meetings with police commissioners and senior officers on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
He said the teams were disbanded due to frequent complaints of harassment made against the officers.
The notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Force was completely dissolved last year after historic nationwide protests against police brutality.
Officers of the tactical unit were notorious for numerous acts of abuse including harassment, extortion, torture, and extra-judicial murder.
Other tactical units of the Force have been accused of similar acts of abuse against citizens.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng