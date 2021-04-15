RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Acting IGP orders disbandment of monitoring units in Lagos, Port Harcourt over harassment allegations

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The teams have been disbanded due to frequent complaints of harassment.

Usman Baba Alkali was appointed acting Inspector-General of Police last week [Police Ministry]

Pulse Nigeria

The acting Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba Alkali has ordered the disbandment of the IGP monitoring satellite offices in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Recommended articles

Alkali publicly announced the order during first meetings with police commissioners and senior officers on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

He said the teams were disbanded due to frequent complaints of harassment made against the officers.

The notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Force was completely dissolved last year after historic nationwide protests against police brutality.

Officers of the tactical unit were notorious for numerous acts of abuse including harassment, extortion, torture, and extra-judicial murder.

Other tactical units of the Force have been accused of similar acts of abuse against citizens.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Mercy Eke shows off newly acquired Mercedes Benz G Wagon

Names of all 112 Chibok girls left with Boko Haram and 4 other things to remember about 2014 abduction

Bisola Aiyeola opens up on pausing music for Nollywood

The full details behind Rita Edochie, Prophet Odumeje and Ada Jesus' drama

Girlfriend of South African rapper AKA dies after falling off the 10th floor of a hotel building

Zamfara Governor’s wife secures employment for 20 members of Miyetti Allah

United States launches $3million food security challenge in Nigeria

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

2021 UTME: JAMB says candidates no longer need e-mail address for registration