Alimosho most affected as Lagos records 850 emergency incidents in 6 months

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that the analysis of the 126 incidents recorded in June showed that trucks and tankers ranked highest with a record of 47 incidents.

P.S LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke- Osanyintolu, supervising the carting away of rubbles from the scene of Dosunmu fire incident [NAN]
P.S LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke- Osanyintolu, supervising the carting away of rubbles from the scene of Dosunmu fire incident [NAN]

The agency’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He explained that the agency attended to 126 incidents across the state in the month of June.

“We attended to 141 incidents in January, 156 in February, 148 in March, 132 in April and 147 in May.

“This totalled 850 incidents so far in 2024 and a grand total of 7,292 cases between June 1, 2019 and June 30, 2024,” he said.

He added that the analysis of the 126 incidents recorded in June showed that trucks and tankers ranked highest with a record of 47 incidents.

“This comprises 29 accidents, 16 breakdowns, one fallen truck and tanker and one fallen container.

“This includes road accidents comprising 33 incidents made up of 29 vehicle accidents and three breakdowns.

“Medical emergencies comprised of 21 incidents ranked third during the month under review,” he said.

He added that during the month under review, 14 fire disasters comprising 13 fire outbreaks and one tanker or truck fire ranked fourth.

“This is with various other incidents at the fifth position while building collapse ranked sixth with three incidents comprising of one self-collapsed building.

“Others are one impending collapse and one other, with one recorded flood incident ranking seventh, while oil spillage, explosion and air and train crash categories did not record any incidents during the period,” he said.

He further explained that the analysis of emergency incidents recorded per local government area in the state revealed that Alimosho ranked first with 25 incidents.

“Out of the 20 Local Governments in Lagos State, densely populated Alimosho LG ranks first with 25 incidents during this period.

“Ikeja LG ranks second with 16 incidents, Eti-Osa LG at third place with 15 incidents and Kosofe ranked fourth place with 10 incidents.

“Mushin and Oshodi-Isolo LG ranked fifth place with eight incidents each.

“Surulere LG recorded seven emergency incidents, while Agege recorded six incidents. Shomolu recorded five incidents with Apapa, Ifako-Ijaiye, and Lagos Island recording four incidents each,” he said.

He said that Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos Mainland and Ajeromi-Ifelodun LG recorded three incidents each.

“Epe and Ikorodu LG recorded the lowest number with two incidents each, and one outside Lagos incident during the period under review,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

