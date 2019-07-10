Sulaimon told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday that some roads and streets within the council area would benefit from the rehabilitation works.

‘‘There will be major repairs on our roads and drainage channels within the local government which will commence shortly.

‘‘Akowonjo road and its axis will get a facelift with drainage distillation and other repairs.

‘‘We have commenced the construction of Azeez Ayorinde Street.

“It will be recalled that few weeks ago we identified some of the roads that needed urgent rehabilitation.

‘‘The road when completed will serve as an alternative road to Egbeda-Iyana Ipaja Road,” he said.

Sulaimon said that the residents of Ben Esther also woke up to the appearance of excavator as promised by the administration to work on their roads.

“Residents of the area are commending the council for checkmating the perennial flooding challenge which has finally been addressed.

‘‘We have also commenced the repair of Akowonjo Road. The drainage channel was distilled and repair has commenced. The road repair will follow immediately,” he said.

Also, Mr Adebisi Francis, the Supervisor for Works and Vice-Chairman, assured residents of the council’s determination to rehabilitate all bad roads in Alimosho to ease movement of vehicles.

“We are set to commence road rehabilitation. We have identified streets and roads for rehabilitation, and contractors will start moving to site.

‘’This administration has constructed Ogo Oluwa Street, Olatinpo Street, an ultra-modern primary healthcare centre, among others,” he said.