Oba Ewuare gave the advice during the National Festival of Arts and Culture Royal Golf Tournament, held at the Benin Golf Club, Benin City, the Edo capital, on Saturday.

He said over the years, culture and sports had proven to be veritable tools for national unity and development, unlike politics.

According to him, if the nation’s democratic process is well crafted around African culture, Nigerian citizens will be living in peace and harmony, while remarkable successes will be achieved.

“If we had developed and improved on our democratic process and political structures as imported into Nigeria to align with African cultural values, we will go a long way in taking the nation to the next level.

“Sports and culture unite the nation; we can see indiscrimination during sports; I wish politics was like culture and sports to be used to unite the nation as well.

“But it is not too late; the democratic process was imported for us; we need to infuse our own culture to bring about peace.

“I have been doing my best in projecting the nation’s culture to the international community,” he said.

The monarch urged Nigerians to continue praying for the peace and prosperity of all and the nation.

He appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari, the Edo government and the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC) for a well-organised festival.

ALSO READ: ‘Bear with us’, Osinbajo begs Nigerians over closure of borders

“I’m delighted that NAFEST was organised at this time of the year and structured to mark my third coronation anniversary and birthday.

“I thank God and our ancestors for the sound health to hold this great event. After 40 years, it is being held in Benin during my reign; it is a remarkable one for me.

“I appreciate Benin indigenes, at home and in the Diaspora, as well as all state delegates. I promise to keep doing my best to build on the legacies of our forefathers,” he said.