Alia urges LG chairmen to ensure transparency in distributing FG palliatives

News Agency Of Nigeria

A total of 17,940 bags of maize 50kg and 4,132 bags of garri 25kg, would be distributed to the 276 Council Ward in the State.

James Iorpuu, the Executive Secretary (ES), of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), while performing the ceremony on Thursday in Makurdi, said the palliatives were for the most vulnerable people in the state.

Iorpuu said a total of 17,940 bags of maize 50kg and 4,132 bags of garri 25kg, would be distributed to the 276 Council Ward in the State. He said each ward would get 65 bags of maize, and 15 bags of garri. He said the palliatives were a lifeline for the most vulnerable citizens.

Iorpuu emphasised it was the collective responsibility of all to ensure that they were distributed fairly and efficiently. He said the palliatives came from the Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

“These vital food items are intended to reach the most vulnerable among us.

“They are the widows, orphanage homes, the elderly (65 years and above), government schools, especially boarding schools and religious bodies, and the physically challenged across all our 276 local government council wards.

“The total number of items to be distributed includes 17,940 bags of maize 50kg and 4,132 bags of Garri 25kg, each council ward will take 65 bags of maize, and 15 bags of garri.

“Our distribution plan is systematic and organised to ensure that every local government receives its fair share. We will commence with Zone A today, July 25, 2024.

“Following this, Zone B will receive its palliatives on July 26, 2024, and finally, Zone C on the 27 July 2024.

“Each local government must adhere to its designated day. Any local government that misses its turn will have to wait until the mop-up day on Sunday, July, 28,” he said.

He urged the Local Government Chairmen to maintain the highest levels of transparency in the distribution process.

Iorpuu commended Gov. Hyacinth Alia, for his unwavering commitment to humanitarian intervention, leadership and compassionate disposition to ensure the needs of the people were met, especially during challenging times. He said another set of palliatives which came from the Governors Forum would be distributed to all citizens next week.

