ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Alia hands over truck of palliatives 'diverted' by Reps member to EFCC, ICPC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor, who spoke to NEMA headquarters upon his return from the United Kingdom, expressed displeasure over the discoveries of some hidden facts regarding the matter.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]
Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Tersoo Kula, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Wednesday.

Alia in the statement, while handing over the palliatives to the anti-graft agencies urged them to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a truck conveying palliatives meant for IDPs in the Kwande/Ushongo federal constituency was caught offloading at a private residence along Kilometre 2 in Makurdi.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN further recalls that the governor upon discovery of the incident confiscated the truck and moved it to Government House to ascertain why palliatives meant for the Kwande/Ushongo federal constituency were being offloaded in a private residence in Makurdi.

According to the statement, checks later revealed that the palliatives, which were loaded from a National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) warehouse in Jos, had found their way to a private residence under the directives of Terseer Ugbor, the representative of the Kwande/Ushongo federal constituency.

Alia, who admitted that he ordered the truck to be impounded at the government house, said he wanted to know why goods released from NEMA for distribution to IDPs in Kwande/Ushongo federal constituency were being offloaded at a private residence in Makurdi.

He stated that preliminary investigations revealed that the goods were coming from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and were meant to be sponsored by the state government and lifted by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

The governor, who spoke to NEMA headquarters upon his return from the United Kingdom, expressed displeasure over the discoveries of some hidden facts regarding the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In a letter from NEMA headquarters addressed to the representative of the Kwande/Ushongo constituency, Terseer Ugbor, who actually lobbied for the materials, the agency specified that the state government should pay for the expenses of lifting the materials in Jos and that the materials should be taken to the state by NEMA and handed over to SEMA,” the statement stated.

Alia, who said other trucks conveying other materials such as mattresses were still missing, urged anti-graft agencies to liaise with a three-man committee from the state and conduct a thorough investigation to uncover more facts.

He said the materials were to be distributed directly to the affected persons by officials from the Agency’s North Central Zonal Office in collaboration with the Benue SEMA team.

He called on the Acting Executive Secretary of SEMA, Sir James Iorpuu, officers of the EFCC, and a few others to monitor the situation and ensure that due process was followed and that the materials were distributed to the rightful people.

The governor thanked President Bola Tinubu for having Benue people at heart, calling on National Assembly members to consider the conditions of vulnerable people in their state and ensure that they provide for their constituents whatever the federal government gives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement noted that NEMA leadership in a phone conversation with Alia thanked him for being vigilant and also promised to continue to collaborate with the state government to ensure the fair distribution of any materials coming from the federal government.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt attends to 300 sexual, domestic violence cases monthly

Lagos govt attends to 300 sexual, domestic violence cases monthly

Remi Tinubu visits Maiduguri, donates ₦500m to flood victims

Remi Tinubu visits Maiduguri, donates ₦500m to flood victims

We have presidential mandate to ensure free, fair election in Edo - Military

We have presidential mandate to ensure free, fair election in Edo - Military

Gov Alia hands over truck of palliatives 'diverted' by Reps member to EFCC, ICPC

Gov Alia hands over truck of palliatives 'diverted' by Reps member to EFCC, ICPC

Police rescue kidnap victim moved from Enugu to Rivers in ‘Ghana-Must-Go’ bag

Police rescue kidnap victim moved from Enugu to Rivers in ‘Ghana-Must-Go’ bag

FCT residents groan over difficulty to access FG’s ₦40,000 rice

FCT residents groan over difficulty to access FG’s ₦40,000 rice

Katsina PDP crisis deepens over ex-National Secretary’s suspension

Katsina PDP crisis deepens over ex-National Secretary’s suspension

EFCC didn't interrogate Yahaya Bello, they said he's free to leave - Aide

EFCC didn't interrogate Yahaya Bello, they said he's free to leave - Aide

My genius brother and partner - Sanwo-Olu celebrates deputy at 60

My genius brother and partner - Sanwo-Olu celebrates deputy at 60

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ramirez was also convicted on a separate charge involving $368,698.24 in fraud and another case in which he defrauded Gabriel Ogie Edeoghon of $250,000 in July 2013. [Sahara Reporters]

Lagos court hands 74-year jail term to US businessman in $1.2m visa scam

Flood: VP Shettima visits Maiduguri, offers 50 trucks of rice

VP Shettima sympathises with Maiduguri flood victims with bags of rice

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Zamfara begins civil service shakeup amid terrorism claims, gov’s aide mutes

Governor Eno Umo [Daily Post Nigeria]

Eno praises youths for avoiding #Endbadgovernance protest, unveils empowerment plans