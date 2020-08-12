Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje's Special Adviser on Religious Affairs, Ali Baba Fagge, has been accused of inappropriate financial dealings by the state's anti-graft commission.

Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (KPCACC), Muhuyi Magaji, at a media briefing on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 accused Fagge of foul play.

Ganduje had in July summoned 350 Islamic clerics to the Government House to hold a special prayer session against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The clerics were to be paid an allowance of N50,000 each, but Fagge allegedly pocketed a large share of the allowances of the 10 clerics he was charged with paying.

"Seven out of those 10 people had their allowances given to them by the government retrieved and it was so disheartening," Magaji.

Ali Baba Fagge [DailyNews24]

The anti-graft commission boss said the sum of N310,000 has been retrieved from Fagge and returned to the clerics.

He said the KPCACC is still investigating if there are similar complaints with other clerics who were paid the allowance for the special prayer session.

Magaji said the issue has taken a political dimension because the agency has not investigated someone very close to the government before.