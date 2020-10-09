Soba is the Chairman Soba Local Governments of Kaduna State.

A statement issued by ALGON Spokesman, Mr Obiora Orji, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday disclosed that the association appointed Jega Shehu as its new Deputy National President to replace Soba.

Orji said that Soba’s removal was unanimously approved by the association’s National Executive Council (NEC) and the Board of Trustees (BOT) at its all night meeting held on Wednesday in Asaba, Delta State.

He said Soba was removed based on misconduct against the constitutional provisions of ALGON.

Orji said the motion for Soba’s removal at the meeting was raised by the Nasarawa State Chapter Chairman of ALGON, Alhaji Aminu Maifata, who is also the Chairman of Lafia LGA.

He added that the motion was seconded by Delta State representative, Mr Ikpokpo Malik, and the Sokoto State ALGON Chairman, Alhaji Aminu Ibrahim.

Orji quoted shehu while taking his oath of office, as pledging to abide by the constitutional provisions and rules of the association.

Orji noted that the meeting attended by representatives from about 32 states deliberated on several national issues bothering on security, economy, education, and other vital matters concerning ALGON.

Sabo, reacting to his removal in a telephone interview with NAN correspondent, said that he was not aware of his removal.

He described his alleged removal as illegal and suspicious, saying they did not have the power to remove him.

“I was elected and if I must be removed the right procedures must be followed as stated in the association’s constitution.

“For somebody to summon a purported NEC meeting to remove me, there must be a reason for that and I am not aware of that.

“Before a removal there must be a ground for fair hearing.

“If there is any allegation or accusation to my person or my office, they could have informed me and will answer it,” Soba said.

Soba added that when he is formally informed of his removal he would make his comprehensive response and the position of his local government and state known.