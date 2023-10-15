Alex Otti Foundation awards scholarships to 33 indigent Abia students

The Founder and Governor of Abia, Dr Alex Otti, who spoke at the scholarship banquet in Umuahia, said that they made up the over 200 undergraduate students benefiting from his scholarship scheme.

He announced the review of the scholarship from the N150,000 to N250,000, every session to offset the cost of their education.

Otti, whose foundation has been giving scholarships to students for the past seven years, even before he became the governor, said “the foundation has no relationship with Abia Government.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor while congratulating the beneficiaries reminded them they were selected on merit.

He, therefore, charged them to be totally committed to their studies and be good ambassadors to the foundation and their families.

He said “We have modeled this programme in such a way that you don’t need to know someone before you can benefit from it.”

Earlier in an opening remark, Marcel Umesi, the Chairman, Organising Committee of the event said that the foundation provides opportunities for brilliant and hardworking students annually since its inception.

Umesi, who is also the Director, Finance and Logistics of the foundation, said that the candidates must maintain a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.5 for universities and 2.8 for polytechnics and monotechnics, to continue to benefit from the scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the foundation which has so far produced six first class graduates, provides opportunities for those resident in Abia and who are currently enrolled in government-owned tertiary institutions.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Miss Precious Ubadire, a Theatre Art student of Alex Ekwueme Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu- Alike, Ebonyi, expressed gratitude to the organisers and promised not to disappoint them.