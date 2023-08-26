Alex Ekwueme University warns matriculants against campus prostitution

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Sunday Elom, gave the warning on Friday during the matriculation of 5,097 students for the 2022/2023 academic session.

“Alex Ekwueme Federal University has zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractice, bullying, campus prostitution and improper dressing,’’ he said.

According to him, the management has constituted a committee on Dress Code and any violation would attract ₦10,000 fine.

Elom also told the new students that the matriculation marks the beginning of a new phase in their lives.

“What you will end up with and how you will end up depends on how serious you take your academic activities.

“Do your assignments promptly, do not be distracted by the so-called side attractions on and off the campus, keep your eyes strictly on the ball,” he added.

Chukwu Igwe, a new Student told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he was delighted to be one of the students admitted into the university.