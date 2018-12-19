Magu said this in a statement by the commission’s Acting Spokesman, Mr Tony Orilade in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said “On behalf of the entire officers and men of the EFCC, I hereby offer our heartfelt condolences over the sudden and untimely death of the former CDS”.

He described the development as “crude and senseless manner of the attack leading to the death of the former CDS”.

He called on the relevant security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act were brought to book.

While condoling with the family of the late Badeh, Magu prayed the Almighty God to give the Defence Headquarters, the Nigeria Air Force, Adamawa and other stakeholders, the grace to bear the irreparable loss.