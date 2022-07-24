Aleiro: I was begged to accept title, turbaned Zamfara bandit opens up

Aleiro hit the news last week after photos of his turbaning as Sarkin Fulani in Yantodo Emirate of Zamfara State, made the rounds online.

The known bandit has been fingered for several attacks in the North West, including the killing of over 100 people in Kadisau village in Faskari local government area of Katsina state and his turbaning didn't go down well with many Nigerians.

Reacting to the development, Aleiro said in an interview with DW Hausa that he had initially rejected the chieftaincy title offer but had to give in after the intervention of some leaders.

He said, “Honestly I didn’t solicit for the title, I was summoned by the Emirate which initially I rejected.

“After consultations with our leaders over the development, they suggested that I shouldn’t turn down the offer since the new emir insisted it had to happen in his emirate; that was how I accepted it.”

The kidnap kingpin also distanced himself from the killing of over 100 people in Kadisau village.

Aleiro said he did not know the person responsible for the attack, adding, “Please go and ask the village head of Kadisau; it was a reprisal attack, I wasn’t involved in it; I was just linked to it”.

The news of Aleiro being offered a chieftaincy title had sparked protests across Zamfara forcing the emirate to suspend the idea.

However, the emirate proceeded with the turbaning ceremony hours after the purported suspension.

The decision to honour the banditry kingpin with a chieftaincy title was predicated on the role he played to broker a peace agreement between the emirate and the bandits terrorising Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.