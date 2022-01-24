RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Alao-Akala one of most astute South-West politicians - Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described late Adebayo Alao-Akala, a former Governor of Oyo State, as one of the most astute politicians to come out of the South-West.

Osinbajo spoke with newsmen on Sunday after a condolence visit to Alao-Akala’s family in Ogbomosho, Oyo State.

Aged 71, Alao-Akala, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the governor of Oyo State between 2007 and 2011, died on Jan. 12 at his Ogbomosho residence.

The vice president said over the years, he had a close relationship with the deceased and his family.

“I had a personal relationship with him; many years ago, I have been very close to him and to his family especially through his nephew who is the current Attorney General of Oyo State.

“Those were days when I was teaching.. he was so kind and generous; he was a very kind and generous person; I have always known him as someone who was so kind; so generous and so loving.

“That was my first impression of him; but since then, of course, as you know, he was possibly one of the most astute politicians to come out of the South-West and indeed, he was of course, as you know, governor in Oyo State

The vice president said one thing that would remain evergreen in memories was the way Alao-Akala did what he did in Oyo State.

He said the former governor’s contributions to APC could not be forgotten.

“I think he was an absolutely incredible person and we pray that the Lord, God Almighty will bless his memory and maintain all of his legacies and ensure that his legacies live long after him.

“I am to express my sincere condolence to both the governor of the state, who is the chief mourner as well as to all members of the family and to the whole community here in Ogbomosho.

“So, we pray that God will comfort the family,” he said.

Osinbajo had condoled with the family, prayed for them and signed the condolence register.

The vice president had earlier attended the Thanksgiving Service of late Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi.

The service was held at the First Baptist Church, Okelerin, Ogbomoso.

The traditional ruler died on Dec. 12, 2021, at the age of 95.

