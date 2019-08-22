Former Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala of Oyo State has commended the appointment of Mr Sunday Dare as the Minister of Youths and Sports by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ibadan, Alao-Akala expressed optimism that Dare would excellently deliver in his new role as Minister of Youth and Sports.

According to him, “President Buhari’s choice of Dare as a federal Minister is very laudable.

“He is not only a politician but also a technocrat of international repute who will bring to bear, his rich pool of experience to galvanise the needed support for Mr President’s Next Level Agenda,” the former governor, who is a chieftain of APC in Oyo State, said.

Alao-Akala said that Dare had optimally delivered in his previous public service assignments, saying he had no doubt that he possessed the required capacity to help move Nigeria to the next level of economic prosperity.

“I know him to be a result-oriented person; that fanaticism will be his strongest weapon as a member of the federal cabinet under President Buhari.

“I urge him to give his best in tackling the increasing rate of unemployment bedeviling the country, knowing fully well that the ministry of Youths and Sports is very sensitive.

“The success of his ministry is undoubtedly the success of Nigeria,” he said.

The former governor also congratulated other ministers from the south-west, adding they all had credible track records of performance.

He urged them all to do the Yoruba nation and Nigeria proud in their national callings.

Alao-Akala called on the people of Oyo State and the state chapter of APC to support Dare in prayers as he assumes his new duty post as a federal Minister.