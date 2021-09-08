They said that all the major roads in Ojokoro area of LCDA were in deplorable states and needed urgent government’s intervention to ease human and vehicular movements.

Alhaji Hamzat Azeez, a community leader in Ojokoro, said that nearly all the roads in the wards were in deplorable conditions.

According to him, the affected streets are; Fatunbi, Coker, Sunmonu, Afuwape, Adebayo and Eniola in Ward A, Shola Martins, Oladitun, Seyiola in Ward B, Ile Igbo, Arowolo, Irebanwa and Adetutu street in Ward C.

He listed other deplorable roads in Wards D and E to include: Abanikanda, Bayo Makinde, Adetola, Ikereku, Jakande Power Line, Yusuf, Musbau, Ope Ewe, Almoroof and Ogo Oluwa roads.

“These roads have become a nightmare to the residents and users. I am pleading with the state governor to help us fix the roads.

“All the streets are major roads that linked Ikereku and Yusuf Jakande Power Line communities, we are in dire need of government’s urgent attention,’’ Azeez said.

Also, Mr Oladejo Akinloye, the LCDA’s ‘Babaloja General’, said that major road projects in the area had been abandoned.

“I am appealing to the governor to complete many of the abandoned road projects, especially, that of Shola Martins Street. Some dilapidated infrastructures in the area also need proper maintenance,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Babatunde Amoo, a teacher, said that the bad roads had affected many businesses and schools in the area.

“Students get to their schools late and return home late while some drivers have abandoned their buses due to high cost to regularly maintain their vehicles.