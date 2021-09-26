RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Alaafin urges Nigerians to shun calls for nation’s disintegration

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The traditional ruler says he does not think secession is the way out.

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi (Premium Times)
Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi (Premium Times)

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, has called on Nigerians to shun those calling for the nation’s disintegration and work toward the promotion of its unity.

Adeyemi III gave the advice on Sunday at the inauguration of 35 classrooms at the Royal Gold Model Group of Schools and foundation laying of a Mosque in Ibadan.

The traditional ruler said a lot of things had happened in the past that resulted in ethnicity and tribalism among Nigerians.

He then, urged Nigerians to find a way of reconciling one another and forget about the past in order to move the country forward.

“I don’t think that separating the state is the way out, but we can restructure the country in such a way that we will have peace and tranquillity and live in harmony.

“There is need to unite in order to save Nigeria from disintegration,” the Alaafin said.

Oba Adeyemi III commended the Proprietor of the School, Alhaji Taofeek Akewugbagold, for promoting unity among Nigerians.

In his remarks, Akewugbagold, called on Muslims not to discriminate against those practicing other religions.

Akewugbagold said: “There should be no rancour or taking up arms against one another; every individual should be allowed to worship in his or her own ways.

“Both Prophet Isa (Jesus Christ) and Muhammed are prophets of Allah.”

The school proprietor said he would build another Mosque in Lagos State to be named after Prophet Muhammed.

In his lecture, Almufty of Ilorin, Shelkh Sulaimon Onikijipa, called on Muslims to abide by the teachings of the Holy Quran and stop looking for miracle where it does not exist.

Dignitaries at the event included: the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji represented by Mogaji Akere, Moshood Gbolagade; Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Shelkh AbdulGaniyu Agbotomokekere and Yeyelua Agbesinga Adinni, Alhaja Medinat Adedibu, among others.

