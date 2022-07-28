RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Alaafin stool: 119 princes declare to succeed Oba Adeyemi

Authors:

Ima Elijah

The stool of the Alaafin of Oyo is one of the most prominent traditional stools in Yoruba land.

The late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi (Information Nigeria)
The late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi (Information Nigeria)
Recommended articles

The Alaafin of Oyo stool is currently vacant due to the demise of the 45th Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Atanda Olayiwola Adeyemi 111.

Oba Adeyemi, who ascended the throne in 1971, joined his ancestors at the age of 83.

News men gathered that at least 119 applicants have declared interest to ascend the throne.

The stool of the Alaafin of Oyo is one of the most prominent traditional stools in Yoruba land.

The Baba Iyaji (Head of Princes) of Oyo, Chief Mukaila Afonja made this disclosure.

He said that various things such as educational background, wealth, influence, knowledge of the Yoruba culture and ability to speak Yoruba language without any mix up would be considered while choosing the next Alaafin.

He added that it was now left for the Oyomesi (King makers) to screen the candidates and pick one person as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo.

However, Oyo residents and indigenes have declared their support for Prince Dr. Ajibade Adeladan on his desire to serve his people as the next Alaafin of Oyo.

According to Ayankunle, one of the indigents of Oyo who lives in the Adikuta area of the town. He said that Prince Ajibade is a medical doctor and he has added value to humanity, both at home and abroad, especially in Oyo where he hails.

A woman that resides around Alaafin High School, who identifies herself as Iya Ibeji, said that any time Prince is in Nigeria, the community feels his presence as he usually helps the needy.

Prince Ajibade Adeladan is a Surgeon, Neurologist and Psychiatrist of international repute.

He is from the Agunloye Ruling House, Oyo.

He was born in the Town of Oyo, at the General Hospital, to Prince Samuel Adeladan and Mrs Rachel Adeladan, on Wednesday, January 4, 1961.

He has worked and consulted for various health institutions both at home and abroad like Adeoyo State Hospital, Kukawa Community Health Center, Kukawa Local government, Borno State, Alalade Hospital Lagos, Ajayi Memorial Hospital Lagos, Lagos University Teaching Hospital; worked as a Surgeon in several Caribbean countries like Jamaica, Turks and Caicos Islands, British Virgin Islands; worked in some US States and US hospitals, as Board Certified Psychiatrist and Addiction Medicine specialist: In Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Colorado, and finally in California state of the US.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alaafin stool: 119 princes declare to succeed Oba Adeyemi

Alaafin stool: 119 princes declare to succeed Oba Adeyemi

He is 86 and should not lead Nigeria, says Bola Tinubu's in-law

He is 86 and should not lead Nigeria, says Bola Tinubu's in-law

INEC will continue to adopt technology for accurate results: Yakubu

INEC will continue to adopt technology for accurate results: Yakubu

National Assembly can’t impeach Buhari – Femi Adesina boasts

National Assembly can’t impeach Buhari – Femi Adesina boasts

Abuja is not safe, release Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB tells Buhari govt

Abuja is not safe, release Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB tells Buhari govt

Alleged 109. 5bn fraud: Court admits suspended AGF, others to bail

Alleged 109. 5bn fraud: Court admits suspended AGF, others to bail

Senate's threat to impeach Buhari is uncalled for - Lai Mohammed

Senate's threat to impeach Buhari is uncalled for - Lai Mohammed

Ikpeazu approves N450m as salary support for Abia Polytechnic workers

Ikpeazu approves N450m as salary support for Abia Polytechnic workers

Fuel subsidy: Oando, AA Rano, Sahara Energy, others deny receiving payments

Fuel subsidy: Oando, AA Rano, Sahara Energy, others deny receiving payments

Trending

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos. (Leadership)

Senators threaten to impeach Buhari over silence on terrorist attacks

Buhari looking sad

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents. (TheNation)

CAN dares APC to name bishops that attended Shettima’s unveiling

Some of the clerics who attended Kashim Shettima's unveiling in Abuja on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.