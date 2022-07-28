Alaafin stool: 119 princes declare to succeed Oba Adeyemi

The Alaafin of Oyo stool is currently vacant due to the demise of the 45th Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Atanda Olayiwola Adeyemi 111.

Oba Adeyemi, who ascended the throne in 1971, joined his ancestors at the age of 83.

News men gathered that at least 119 applicants have declared interest to ascend the throne.

The stool of the Alaafin of Oyo is one of the most prominent traditional stools in Yoruba land.

The Baba Iyaji (Head of Princes) of Oyo, Chief Mukaila Afonja made this disclosure.

He said that various things such as educational background, wealth, influence, knowledge of the Yoruba culture and ability to speak Yoruba language without any mix up would be considered while choosing the next Alaafin.

He added that it was now left for the Oyomesi (King makers) to screen the candidates and pick one person as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo.

However, Oyo residents and indigenes have declared their support for Prince Dr. Ajibade Adeladan on his desire to serve his people as the next Alaafin of Oyo.

According to Ayankunle, one of the indigents of Oyo who lives in the Adikuta area of the town. He said that Prince Ajibade is a medical doctor and he has added value to humanity, both at home and abroad, especially in Oyo where he hails.

A woman that resides around Alaafin High School, who identifies herself as Iya Ibeji, said that any time Prince is in Nigeria, the community feels his presence as he usually helps the needy.

Prince Ajibade Adeladan is a Surgeon, Neurologist and Psychiatrist of international repute.

He is from the Agunloye Ruling House, Oyo.

He was born in the Town of Oyo, at the General Hospital, to Prince Samuel Adeladan and Mrs Rachel Adeladan, on Wednesday, January 4, 1961.