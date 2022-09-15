Alaafin of Oyo: Why selection of a new monarch has been delayed [Pulse Explainer]

The controversies stalling the selection of new Alaafin: According to a news report, some of the pending issues is the alleged marginalization of some families in the selection process.

Others are some pending court cases which are yet to be resolved.

No fewer than 119 princes from the various royal houses have indicated interest to succeed the departed monarch, Daily Post reports.

Qualifications for next Alaafin: The Baba Iyaji (Head of Princes) of Oyo, Chief Mukaila Afonja disclosed that various things, such as educational background, wealth, influence, knowledge of the Yoruba culture and ability to speak Yoruba language without any mixup are being considered in the choice of the next Alaafin.

Progress of the selection process: So far, 61 of the princes have been disqualified, though the reason for the disqualification has not been revealed.

It was gathered that those who were disqualified were princes from the families that the kingmakers said are not the one to produce the next monarch.

However, 58 of the contestants have been cleared.

The names of the 58 aspirants who were cleared have been submitted by the Baba Iyaji to the Bashorun of Oyo, High Chief Yussuf Ayoola Layinka.

The Bashorun whose position is likened to the present Prime Minister is the head of the Oyo traditional chiefs, known as Oyo Mesi.

The Family to produce the next monarch: It had been reported that all candidates who had been cleared are from the Agunloye royal family.

The clearance of the princes from the Agunloye family and disqualification of others from other royal families, according to a source, was due to a letter from the Oyo State government, which instructed the Baba Iyaji to find the next monarch from the Agunloye royal family.

It was gathered that the Oyo State government currently recognised two royal families: the Alowolodu and Agunloye. The position is to be rotated by the two royal families based on that arrangement.

Other families fight against process: The non recognition of other royal families apart from the two has been described as discriminatory by some families who said that they should also be allowed to participate.

However, the king makers have carried on with their process, ignoring the alarms raised by other families.

61 candidates who were disqualified, are said to be from the nine families from the Atiba lineage, who have raised an alarm that they had been shortchanged.

The nine families within the Atiba lineage have called on the Oyo State government to conclude all ongoing court cases patterning to the Alaafin stool before appointment of the new monarch.

About the Alaafin stool

Alaafin, or The Owner of the Palace in the Yoruba language, is the title of the emperor of the medieval Oyo empire and present-day Oyo town of West Africa. He ruled the old Oyo Empire which extended from the present day Benin republic to Nigeria originating from states in the South East and West to the North. The people under him are called Yoruba people and spoke the Yoruba Language.

The Alaafin of Oyo in Yoruba mythology and history is said to be one of Oduduwa seven grandsons who later became Kings, forming the bedrock of the Yoruba Civilization.

The title was retained after the fall of the Oyo Empire as the official title of the ceremonial ruler of the contemporary natives of Oyo, Nigeria. The Alaafin is the political head of the Yoruba people and the only monarch with the pre-requisite power to appoint a chieftain representing the entire Yorubaland. Examples of such appointments include Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland and Iyalode of Yorubaland.