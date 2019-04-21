Oba Adeyemi made the call during a visit to Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun in his country home, Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

He also appealed to the governor on the development of the region.

“I want to implore Gov. Oyetola to join hands with his colleagues to place southwest in its rightful position.

“My concern is to ensure that Yoruba people are properly placed ‎in the scheme of things in Nigeria,” the monarch said.

He urged the governor to bring his experience to bear in order to improve the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state, adding that the only way Oyetola could deliver dividend of democracy to the people was to improving the IGR.

He said: “You have to use your wealth of experience in administrative, financial and political sectors to improve on the revenue base of the state.

“You might know that I am fully aware of the significant role you played to boost the revenue profile of Lagos State.

“You were among the few people that deployed financial professionalism and expertise to help Lagos to raise its revenue status at a time its local government allocation was seized by the Obasanjo Government during Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s tenure

“Osun is not a rich state. So, my advice for you is to use your ingenuity and the experience acquired to advance the economy of the state.”

The monarch commended Oyetola for building on the good legacies of his predecessors.

In his remarks, Oyetola expressed delight on the Alaafin’s visit, which he described as a sign of support for his administration.

He added that “the visit will occupy a big place in my diary.”

He commended the monarch for being supportive to his administration with prayers and advice.

The governor also described the Alaafin as a man of integrity and honesty and implored him not to relent in his efforts until the region actualised its dreams.