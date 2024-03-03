Al-Qalam University warns students against offering bribes for grades

Yawuri gave the warning on Saturday during the matriculation of 1,116 students admitted into the university for the 2023/2024 academic session.

He also told the students not to pay their registration fees through third parties or pay for any services other than the ones stipulated by the institution.

“Prospective students or their parents should not pay to secure admission, and students should not pay a kobo over and above the clearly stipulated academic fees.

“You should not pay anything to any unit or department in cash or kind at the time of graduation, and should not attempt to offer bribes for grades while studying in our university,” he added.

The vice chancellor warned that punishment awaits anyone who flouts the directive.

“These are some of the offences clearly spelt out in the code of ethics of the University and are punishable by the law.

“I implore all of you to be kind, respectful, and obedient to your teachers, as well as the non-academic staff,” he added.

Yawuri also cautioned the students against drug abuse and other immoral behaviours capable of ruining their future.

“We have zero tolerance for deviant behaviour within or outside the school premises.

“We also frown at examination malpractice, nudity, illicit and illegal sexual behaviours, alcoholism, cultism and other violent activities.

“These are serious offences and we do not take them lightly.

“In this university, we have made provision of punishments for these offences and no one caught would be spared,” the VC said.

He therefore advised them to study the student handbook carefully to avoid running foul of the law.

According to him, in spite of the low tuition fee, Al-Qalam has provided a conducive learning environment for students.

He said that in the last two years, the university had increased the number of its academic and non-academic staff, for effective teaching and learning.

Yawuri added that in 2022, they recruited 100 new staff out of which 70 were academics.

He reminded the new students that though over 200 universities were operating in Nigeria, 65 per cent of applicants did not get admission into the universities.