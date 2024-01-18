ADVERTISEMENT
Al-Qalam University confirms abduction of 2 students

News Agency Of Nigeria

He further quoted the Vice Chancellor as praying to God to protect the students and make their release very easy.

Al-Qalam University Katsina gets accreditation for 13 programmes
Al-Qalam University Katsina gets accreditation for 13 programmes

Its spokesman, Malam Akilu Abubakar, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Katsina.

“We wish to address recent reports regarding two female students of our school, who were kidnapped on January 15, 2024.

“The students were on their way to Katsina from Niger State, to resume studies.

“They were among the passengers travelling in a commercial vehicle at the time of the abduction. Their last contact with their families was when they reached Zaria en route to Katsina.

“Information regarding the circumstances of their abduction is still scanty as the incident did not happen in the University.

“The university has contacted the family of the students who have confirmed the sad development,” he said.

Abubakar quoted the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Nasiru Musa-Yauri, as sympathising with the families of the affected students and promising to stand by them “to navigate through this difficult situation”.

News Agency Of Nigeria

