Akwa Ibom group encourages Osinbajo to join 2023 presidential race

The group, the Akwa Ibom State Coalition for Osinbajo 2023, described the VP as a man with the Midas touch, saying he appeals to all demographic groups, including youths and women.

Edidiong Idiong, the state Coordinator of the group said on Saturday, February 5, 2022, while addressing supporters at the Ibom Unity park after a road walk in support of the VP.

He said, “We are here gathered today to create awareness and sensitise our people and call on the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to throw his hat into the ring and contest for the office of the president in 2023.

“Osinbajo is the man with the Midas touch; he has the capacity, very articulate, he appeals to all demographic groups, and I don’t see anybody who has the kind of experience that he had.”