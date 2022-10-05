RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Akwa Ibom Govt restates commitment to plant 2m seedlings for coconut refinery

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Akwa Ibom Government has restated its commitment to plant two million coconut seedlings to generate raw materials for the St. Gabriel’s Coconut Oil Factory in the state.

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]
Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom made this known on Tuesday at the inaugural planting of 300, 000 coconut seedlings in Mkpu, Itu Mbonuso in Ini Local Government Area of the state.

Recommended articles

He said that the coconut planting exercise was the hallmark of activities held to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the state.

Emmanuel said the state would become an economic hub with the availability of raw materials to boost production at

“In all the activities to mark the 35th State Anniversary, this is one of the most remarkable, today we want to commission the first phase in this Local Government Area.

“Based on the survey that we have carried out, Ini LGA will give us a very high yield with hybrid coconut.

“As announced all over the 31 Local Government Areas we are planting 300, 000 coconut seedlings across the state.

“Our target is before I handover the baton to the incoming governor, we will plant two million coconut seedlings and before December, we will meet that target,” Emmanuel said.

He urged the community to protect the project, saying that the coconut plantation will generate income to the state.

According to the governor, virgin coconut oil sells higher than crude oil at the international market.

Earlier in her remarks, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Offiong Offor, thanked the governor for facilitating the project to ensure raw materials for the coconut factory.

Offor said as the state marks coconut day with the planting of seedlings, many job opportunities would be created for the youths and income would be generated through the production of the coconut oil.

Also speaking, the Paramount Ruler of Ini, Edidem Etim Umoette, commended the governor for the various development projects put in place across the state.

Umoette added that the huge investments in agriculture across the 31 local government areas remains a panacea for food sufficiency.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'They were terrorists', Birnin-Gwari residents reply El-Rufai over lynching of ‘herders’

'They were terrorists', Birnin-Gwari residents reply El-Rufai over lynching of ‘herders’

Drug Abuse: Lagos is building biggest mental health rehabilitation home – Sanwo-Olu

Drug Abuse: Lagos is building biggest mental health rehabilitation home – Sanwo-Olu

2023: Police assure Zamfara of peaceful election as political parties sign peace accord

2023: Police assure Zamfara of peaceful election as political parties sign peace accord

Uzodimma approves free medical care for Imo workers

Uzodimma approves free medical care for Imo workers

Ekiti to vaccinate 320,000 children against measles – Official

Ekiti to vaccinate 320,000 children against measles – Official

Akwa Ibom Govt restates commitment to plant 2m seedlings for coconut refinery

Akwa Ibom Govt restates commitment to plant 2m seedlings for coconut refinery

2023 Elections: GOC warns soldiers against partisanship

2023 Elections: GOC warns soldiers against partisanship

Osinbajo tasks armed forces on leveraging digital technology to fight insecurity

Osinbajo tasks armed forces on leveraging digital technology to fight insecurity

Atiku commends UN support on Nigeria’s democratic process

Atiku commends UN support on Nigeria’s democratic process

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

PDP Chieftains, Nyesome Wike, Atiku Abubakar and Iyorchia Ayu (TheNATION)

Scandal in PDP as NWC members return 'mysterious' N122.4m to the party

Vice President 'Yemi Osinbajo (L), President Muhammadu Buhari (M) and Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) taking a selfie

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

Don't let politicians wreck Nigeria - Obasanjo tells religious leaders