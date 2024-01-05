ADVERTISEMENT
Akwa Ibom Gov lauds fallen heroes of Nigerian armed forces

News Agency Of Nigeria

Eno lauded the Federal Government for setting aside January 15 annually to celebrate all the armed forces men and women who lost their lives while on duty to secure the nation.

Eon said this during the Emblem launch to mark the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare in Uyo on Friday.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, said that the fallen heroes put their lives on the line to make the nation one indivisible entity and also ensured the territorial integrity of the country.

“The remembrance of our fallen heroes today becomes imperative because a lot of people put their lives on the line and went through excruciating ordeals all for the safety of the nation.

“In recent times, we have relied on our armed forces to tame militancy, terrorism and banditry in our nation, in other words, we still have a united and indivisible nation today and it is due to the sacrificial works of our armed forces.

“For me, this is the least we can do in acknowledgement of all the sacrifices they made for the collective good of Nigerians,” Eno said.

He called on all well-meaning Nigerians, non-governmental organisations and other corporate entities to support the families of the fallen heroes so they to live a better life.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Women's Affairs and Social Welfare, Dr Ini Adiakpan, thanked the fallen heroes for their gallantry and patriotism in defending the nation with their lives.

Adiakpan commended the Nigerian armed forces for their fierce battle against insurgency, terrorism, banditry and kidnapping in the nation.

She said the emblem launch was an opportunity for corporate organisations, individuals and all Nigerians to render both financial and material support to families of the fallen heroes.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Nigerian Legion in Akwa Ibom, Comrade Joseph Esu appealed to non-state actors waging war against the nation to desist and allow dialogue to prevail if their agitations were genuine.

He commended the combined efforts of the armed forces and other security agencies in ensuring peace and security of the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

