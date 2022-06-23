He succeeds Mr Andrew Amiengheme, redeployed out of the state after his promotion to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police.
Akwa Ibom gets new Commissioner of Police
Mr Olatoye Durosinmi, has resumed duty in Akwa Ibom as the 31st Commissioner of Police in the state.
Soon as he resumed duties, Mr Durosinmi solicited the cooperation of the people of Akwa Ibom to fight crime.
Police spokesman in the state, SP Odiko Macdon, stated in Uyo on Thursday that the new police commissioner enjoined the people to remain law-abiding and to accord him co-operation to fight crime.
Mr Durosinmi also promised to continue to make the state one of the most peaceful in the country, Macdon added.
Durosinmi was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police on March 3, 1990.
He has served in various capacities and attended courses both locally and internationally.
