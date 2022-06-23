Akwa Ibom gets new Commissioner of Police

Soon as he resumed duties, Mr Durosinmi solicited the cooperation of the people of Akwa Ibom to fight crime.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Odiko Macdon, stated in Uyo on Thursday that the new police commissioner enjoined the people to remain law-abiding and to accord him co-operation to fight crime.

Mr Durosinmi also promised to continue to make the state one of the most peaceful in the country, Macdon added.

Durosinmi was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police on March 3, 1990.