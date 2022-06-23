RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Akwa Ibom gets new Commissioner of Police

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Olatoye Durosinmi, has resumed duty in Akwa Ibom as the 31st Commissioner of Police in the state.

Akwa Ibom gets new Commissioner of Police
Akwa Ibom gets new Commissioner of Police

He succeeds Mr Andrew Amiengheme, redeployed out of the state after his promotion to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

Recommended articles

Soon as he resumed duties, Mr Durosinmi solicited the cooperation of the people of Akwa Ibom to fight crime.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Odiko Macdon, stated in Uyo on Thursday that the new police commissioner enjoined the people to remain law-abiding and to accord him co-operation to fight crime.

Mr Durosinmi also promised to continue to make the state one of the most peaceful in the country, Macdon added.

Durosinmi was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police on March 3, 1990.

He has served in various capacities and attended courses both locally and internationally.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Falana faults APC for submitting Lawan, Akpabio’s names to INEC

Falana faults APC for submitting Lawan, Akpabio’s names to INEC

Owo massacre: Amotekun arrests suspects in connection with church attack

Owo massacre: Amotekun arrests suspects in connection with church attack

Ekweremadu, wife detained in UK over ‘child organ harvesting plot’

Ekweremadu, wife detained in UK over ‘child organ harvesting plot’

Akwa Ibom gets new Commissioner of Police

Akwa Ibom gets new Commissioner of Police

2023: Ogba, factional PDP guber candidate in Ebonyi, confident on flying party’s flag

2023: Ogba, factional PDP guber candidate in Ebonyi, confident on flying party’s flag

Osun 2022: Governance not a dancing competition — Oyetola tells Adeleke

Osun 2022: Governance not a dancing competition — Oyetola tells Adeleke

Why Nigerians need to stop panic-buying petrol - IPMAN

Why Nigerians need to stop panic-buying petrol - IPMAN

Peter Obi explains why he visited Wike

Peter Obi explains why he visited Wike

Bala Mohammed meets Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt [Photos]

Bala Mohammed meets Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt [Photos]

Trending

Buhari nominates 7 new ministers, forwards their names to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari nominates seven new ministers.

FG moves to take over 4 state-owned airports

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil