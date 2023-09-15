ADVERTISEMENT
Akwa Ibom commissioner urges residents to vacate erosion threatened areas

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner noted that Umo Eno's administration is committed to tackling environmental challenges.

Image illustration of erosion (Credit: Channels Television)
Image illustration of erosion (Credit: Channels Television)

Uno, who made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eket on Friday, also advised motorists not to ply collapsed roads. He said that the administration of Umo Eno was committed to tackling environmental challenges.

While the government is doing its part, it is important for the residents to be environment-friendly and safety conscious.

”When a house or an area is threatened by erosion or flooding, it is only safe for the residents to vacate,” he said.

The commissioner urged residents of the state to avoid dumping refuse on water channels in order to allow free flow of rain water. Uno said that the state government had identified two houses threatened by gully erosion in Afia Nsit Community of Eket.

”The houses are close to the collapsed portion of the road. As a safety measure, our people should avoid that area.

”I assure you that the government is taking steps to tackle these environmental challenges,” he added.

