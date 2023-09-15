Akwa Ibom commissioner urges residents to vacate erosion threatened areas

Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Environment, Uno Uno, has advised residents of the state to stay away from erosion-threatened locations for safety.

Uno, who made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eket on Friday, also advised motorists not to ply collapsed roads. He said that the administration of Umo Eno was committed to tackling environmental challenges.

”While the government is doing its part, it is important for the residents to be environment-friendly and safety conscious.

”When a house or an area is threatened by erosion or flooding, it is only safe for the residents to vacate,” he said.

The commissioner urged residents of the state to avoid dumping refuse on water channels in order to allow free flow of rain water. Uno said that the state government had identified two houses threatened by gully erosion in Afia Nsit Community of Eket.

”The houses are close to the collapsed portion of the road. As a safety measure, our people should avoid that area.