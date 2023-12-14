ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Akwa Ibom CJ pardons 14 inmates during visit to Ikot Ekpene correctional centre

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chief Judge (CJ) of Akwa Ibom, Justice Ekaette Obot, on Thursday, visited Ikot Ekpene Correctional Centre and pardoned 14 inmates awaiting trial for some years without success.

Justice Ekaette Obot (PremiumTimes)
Justice Ekaette Obot (PremiumTimes)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six of the inmates were released on health grounds, as they were presented as very sick.

Recommended articles

Obot, who freed the inmates after reviewing their case files, said that their cases, as presented by the doctor in charge of the centre, Dr Christian Etukudo, were at terminal stages.

The chief judge, however, expressed displeasure with the relevant authorities for keeping inmates for up to three years without being charged in court.

Obot also donated drugs and toiletries worth thousands of naira to the correctional centre to help in catering for the inmates and maintain the sanitary condition of the centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that one of the pathetic cases at the correctional centre was that of a 15-year-old girl who was said to have been sexually abused several times by her master before she ran away, but was charged for stealing.

The chief judge released the girl and directed that she be kept at a government home for the orphans and given proper care.

Apart from the six inmates released on health grounds, he also released one Emediong Friday who had been in the custodial centre for five years without being charged in court.

Obot said: “This man has been in custody for five years without any charge against him and the prosecutor has not given any reason why he should remain in custody.

“He is hereby released unconditionally and advised to be of good behaviour.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Other inmates freed from the correctional centre were: Promise Udeme, Aniekan Okonna, Abraham Bassey, Emediong Ben, Nyakno Dickson and Nkereuwem Dan.

The chief judge urged them to go and turn a new leaf, adding that they should engage themselves in productive ventures and stay away from crimes, as they might not be lucky to have another chance.

He urged the police to always respect people’s fundamental rights and avoid keeping suspects in custody without being charged in court.

Earlier in his remarks, the Controller, Nigeria Correctional Service, Akwa Ibom Command, Julius Ezugwu, thanked Obot for the visit which, he said, would go a long way in giving succour to the inmates.

Ezugwu expressed gratitude to the chief judge for the items donated to the correctional centres and the inmates.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also thanked him for the facility tour of the custodial centres in the state to ensure its decongestion through granting of pardons to deserving inmates.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Degree alone shouldn't guarantee job for Nigerian graduates - JAMB Registrar

Degree alone shouldn't guarantee job for Nigerian graduates - JAMB Registrar

Tinubu blames lack of data for Nigeria's slow growth

Tinubu blames lack of data for Nigeria's slow growth

Alex Otti choice of Abia masses - INEC staff association

Alex Otti choice of Abia masses - INEC staff association

Ex-Vice President begs Tinubu to compensate Kaduna drone strike victims

Ex-Vice President begs Tinubu to compensate Kaduna drone strike victims

Inflation, exchange rates to decline in 2024, CBN assures Nigerians

Inflation, exchange rates to decline in 2024, CBN assures Nigerians

We’re transforming Nigeria with National Assembly support - Tinubu

We’re transforming Nigeria with National Assembly support - Tinubu

APC considering impeachment proceedings against Fubara - Chairman

APC considering impeachment proceedings against Fubara - Chairman

Akwa Ibom CJ pardons 14 inmates during visit to Ikot Ekpene correctional centre

Akwa Ibom CJ pardons 14 inmates during visit to Ikot Ekpene correctional centre

FCTA crushes 1,509 commercial motorcycles in Abuja in 5 months

FCTA crushes 1,509 commercial motorcycles in Abuja in 5 months

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hoodlums shoot and injure 3 NDLEA operatives in Edo State [Vanguard News]

Hoodlums shoot and injure 3 NDLEA operatives in Edo State

Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu [Punch]

Sokoto Govt to buy ₦1.1bn vehicles for governor’s office

Chief Frank Kokori [Punch News]

Chief Frank Kokori, passes away on his 80th birthday

Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO)[SolaceBase]

KEDCO set to upgrade pre-payment meters at franchise areas