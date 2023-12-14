Akwa Ibom CJ pardons 14 inmates during visit to Ikot Ekpene correctional centre

Obot, who freed the inmates after reviewing their case files, said that their cases, as presented by the doctor in charge of the centre, Dr Christian Etukudo, were at terminal stages.

The chief judge, however, expressed displeasure with the relevant authorities for keeping inmates for up to three years without being charged in court.

Obot also donated drugs and toiletries worth thousands of naira to the correctional centre to help in catering for the inmates and maintain the sanitary condition of the centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that one of the pathetic cases at the correctional centre was that of a 15-year-old girl who was said to have been sexually abused several times by her master before she ran away, but was charged for stealing.

The chief judge released the girl and directed that she be kept at a government home for the orphans and given proper care.

Apart from the six inmates released on health grounds, he also released one Emediong Friday who had been in the custodial centre for five years without being charged in court.

Obot said: “This man has been in custody for five years without any charge against him and the prosecutor has not given any reason why he should remain in custody.

“He is hereby released unconditionally and advised to be of good behaviour.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Other inmates freed from the correctional centre were: Promise Udeme, Aniekan Okonna, Abraham Bassey, Emediong Ben, Nyakno Dickson and Nkereuwem Dan.

The chief judge urged them to go and turn a new leaf, adding that they should engage themselves in productive ventures and stay away from crimes, as they might not be lucky to have another chance.

He urged the police to always respect people’s fundamental rights and avoid keeping suspects in custody without being charged in court.

Earlier in his remarks, the Controller, Nigeria Correctional Service, Akwa Ibom Command, Julius Ezugwu, thanked Obot for the visit which, he said, would go a long way in giving succour to the inmates.

Ezugwu expressed gratitude to the chief judge for the items donated to the correctional centres and the inmates.

ADVERTISEMENT