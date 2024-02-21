Akure residents bid farewell to late former governor Rotimi Akeredolu

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that students lined up at the major roadside in the state capital to wave to the motorcade that brought the late governor to the state.

Civil servants and residents were present at the governor's office, Alagbaka, to bid the former governor farewell. The body of the late governor arrived at the governor's office at 12:30 pm for the brief lying-in-state programme which lasted for about 10 minutes.

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, while speaking at the programme, said the event was symbolic of being the last workplace of the former governor.

Aiyedatiwa said Akeredolu served the state meritoriously with passion and equity. He said Akeredolu was also a lover of workers which was why he cleared six out of seven outstanding salaries of workers he inherited from previous administration with further prompt payment of salaries.

“This very session is symbolic because this was the last place of work of the governor, this complex, where he served the people of Ondo State meritoriously with passion and equity, all he did as governor of Ondo State is there for all to see.

“This is to pay our last respect for the people to see him,” Aiyedatiwa said.