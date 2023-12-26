ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Akume is one of the most reliable citizens Nigeria can boast of – Tinubu celebrates Akume @ 70

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu stated that the country has been blessed with the dedication and sure-handedness of Sen Akume.

George Akume and Bola Tinubu [Premium Times Nigeria]
George Akume and Bola Tinubu [Premium Times Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The president commended Akume for his consistency and perpetual dedication to duty in coordinating the affairs of government. Tinubu’s media aide, Ajuri Ngelale stated in Abuja on Tuesday that the president noted Akume’s rich portfolio of leadership experience and laurels.

The president also noted Akume’s attainments as governor, minister, senator, and top-flight public servant, which he brought to bear on his current role. He extolled Akume’s temperance, affability, harmony, and stability which he consistently personifies as he coordinates activities between the executive and other arms of government.

He makes himself accessible, focused, and dependable in bridging the divide between policy and implementation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“George Akume is one of the most reliable citizens this country can boast of.

“The people of Benue have attested to his sterling leadership principles and leveraged his remarkable talent for so many years because of what he has always stood for.

“He will be with you in the best of days, and even most reliably, in the worst of days.

“The country has been blessed with the dedication and sure-handedness of Sen. Akume,’’ Ngilale quoted the president as having said.

While wishing Akume good health and strength, the president implored him not to relent in his diligent service to the country, Ngilale stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Akume is one of the most reliable citizens Nigeria can boast of – Tinubu celebrates Akume @ 70

Akume is one of the most reliable citizens Nigeria can boast of – Tinubu celebrates Akume @ 70

Tragic fire claims lives of late PDP Chairman's wife, sister in Akwa Ibom

Tragic fire claims lives of late PDP Chairman's wife, sister in Akwa Ibom

Nigerian Air Force destroys 6 illegal oil refining sites in Rivers State

Nigerian Air Force destroys 6 illegal oil refining sites in Rivers State

Adamawa Police confirms attack on Kwapre community, begin investigation

Adamawa Police confirms attack on Kwapre community, begin investigation

Israeli fighter jets strike more than 100 targets in Gaza - IDF

Israeli fighter jets strike more than 100 targets in Gaza - IDF

Minister of Power, Adelabu assures Nigerians of stable electricity during Christmas, New year

Minister of Power, Adelabu assures Nigerians of stable electricity during Christmas, New year

Fubara’s wife urges parents to instill right attitude in children as a gratitude to God

Fubara’s wife urges parents to instill right attitude in children as a gratitude to God

Enugu Govt postpones reopening of collapsed bridge following expert's advice

Enugu Govt postpones reopening of collapsed bridge following expert's advice

Kaduna NDLEA seizes 1,458.709kgs illicit substances, arrests 103 suspects in December

Kaduna NDLEA seizes 1,458.709kgs illicit substances, arrests 103 suspects in December

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FRSC Osun deploys 1,225 officers for Christmas highway safety [Gistbriefly]

FRSC Osun deploys 1,225 officers for Christmas highway safety

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC. [Guardian]

Nigeria Labour Congress urges FG to tackle cash crunch, avert hardships for citizens

Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State (Dailyfocus News)

Nasarawa Assembly cautions against sabotaging Gov Sule’s education plans

President Bola Tinubu [BusinessDay]

President Tinubu seeks Senate’s confirmation of 11 Supreme Court justices