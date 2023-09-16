ADVERTISEMENT
Akpabio’s aide dismisses reports of imminent NASS leadership change

He urged the media not to give in to conspiratorial tales and damage its reputations built over time.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio. [Twitter: Godswill Akpabio]
Eyiboh said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, describing reports on the purported imminent change in the leadership of the senate as false.

He said that the senate cannot be distracted by innuendo and what appeared to be a syndicated media attack from outside the National Assembly.

Eyiboh said that the reports were complete imaginations and laced with malice to achieve what senators were yet to comprehend.

“Senators are presently concluding their holidays in their constituencies and other places they have chosen to spend their time after the rigours of the inauguration and ministerial screening and other constructive engagements.

“All senators are also refreshing themselves ahead of the resumption, therefore, any suggestions that they are presently engaged in other subversive plots against the institution is rather uncharitable.

”It is mostly uncharitable for those senators who initially did not support the emergence of the leadership but who have all unanimously endorsed the Akpabio-led leadership.

”Continuing to link these senators with needless conspiracy with barely disguised innuendo is rather unkind,” he said.

He urged the media not to give in to conspiratorial tales and damage its reputations built over time.

