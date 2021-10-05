RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Akpabio, Saraki to lead discourse on African "Blue World"

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio and Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki will lead maritime stakeholders and industry experts on the discourse, “African Blue World”.

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio. [Twitter/@CHYCHYCHUKWU]
Dr Felicia Mogo, Founder, African Marine Environment Sustainable Initiative (AFMESI) made this known in a statement in Lagos.

Mogo noted that Akpabio and Saraki would be the Chairman of the occasion and keynote speaker respectively.

She said that the discourse would take place at the 3rd edition of AFMESI on Oct 7.

According to Mogo, the one-day event will feature several pertinent maritime topics such as; Impact Of Security And Piracy in Maritime Business; Integrated Ocean Management, Science And Governance; Ocean Science And Governance In Marine Environment.

Others are Accounting For The Values And Wealth Of The Maritime; and Africa’s position within various ocean-related international laws (int’l).

“The event themed, ‘African Blue World: Which Way To Go?” has the Chairman, House Committee on Maritime and Education, Ms Linda Ikpeazu as the Special Guest of Honour; the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh as the Chief Host.

“Chairman of Starz Group, Mr Greg Ogbeifun is slated as a Guest of Honour,” she said.

She listed some of the panelists for the event as Dr Pierre Failer, a professor of Economics at the University of Portsmouth, United Kingdom and Director, Centre for Blue Governance; Prof. Susan Kholeif, a Marine Geologist, Oceanographer and Ecologist at the National Institute of Oceanography & Fisheries, Egypt.

Others, she said are Prof. Rasheed Sumaila, Professor, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries Economics Research Unit, Ocean Canada Partnership; rtd Lt.-Gen India Garba, a trained Combatant, Strategist Logistician, Administrator and Member of AFMESI Advisory Board.

Others are Nigeria’s Co-Champion for AfCFTA on Transportation, Madam Funmi Folorunsho, President of African Women in Maritime (WIMAFRICA) and Principal Counsel, Jean-Chiazor&Co (Ofianyi Chambers), Mrs Jean-Chiazor Anishere, SAN.

In its previous annual conferences, AFMESI, a non-profit organization, availed the maritime sector robust platforms for holistic deliberations on sustainable approaches in managing the nation’s marine environment for optimum value.

Recall that at the last event the Nigerian government and other African nations were urged to address the menace of plastic pollution on the marine environment from the producing companies.

