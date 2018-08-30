Akpabio joins Fashola, Kachikwu as Buhari’s delegation to China

news

Former minority leader of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio will join President Muhammadu Buhari's delegation to China on Friday, August 31, 2018.

Akpabio is one of the four senators of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who will accompany the President to China for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Also in the delegation are nine ministers including Babatunde Fashola and Ibe Kachikwu and four state governors and top government officials.

The governors are Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Rochas Okorocha, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar and Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

Other senators on the entourage are Abdullahi Adamu, George Akume and Aliyu Wamakko.

Also accompanying president Buhari are Geoffrey Onyeama, Rotimi Amaechi, Muhammad Bello, Okechukwu Enelamah, Udoma Udo Udoma, Suleiman Adamu, and Hadi Sirika.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said Buhari would depart Abuja for China to participate in the 7th summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation scheduled to hold from September 3 to 4 in Beijing.