Akpabio explains how reintroduced national anthem could have prevented banditry

Recently, the House of Representatives passed the National Anthem Bill 2024, dropping the 'Arise, O Compatriots' anthem in favour of the old anthem abandoned in 1978.

However, during a visit to the Nigeria Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies in Abuja on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Akpabio said the reintroduced national anthem would foster unity and patriotism among Nigerians.

He described those who regard the first national anthem as an element of colonialism as ignorant and do not understand the country’s history.

According to him, the anthem was not adopted in 1959 without the input of Nigerians. He said a panel consisting of Nigerians was set up to receive inputs and approve the anthem.

“The other impactful bill signed by the National Assembly is the reverting to our old national anthem.

“A lot of people are not aware that there was a panel set up and made up of Nigerians to receive input from all over the world in 1959,” he said.

How the anthem could have prevented banditry

The President of the Senate further explained that the anthem could have prevented banditry in the country if it had not been abandoned for the ‘Arise, O Compatriots’ anthem.

According to him, the anthem would have prevented bandits from killing Nigerians.

“So when people are saying we’re bringing in colonial anthem, they need to look into the history of “Nigeria, we hail thee”.”

“If we had kept to that anthem, we probably would not have banditry today in Nigeria because if you take your neighbour as your brother, you will not want to kill him,” he explained.