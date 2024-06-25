ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Akpabio denies promising to buy new aircrafts for Tinubu, Shettima

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president of the Senate says the report attributing the comment to him on the purchase of a new aircraft was not true.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio [puo reports]
Senate President, Godswill Akpabio [puo reports]

Recommended articles

Akpabio, in a statement on Tuesday by Jackson Udom, his Special Assistant on Print Media, clarified during a condolence visit to Senator Tahir Monguno over the death of his father.

The president of the Senate said the report attributing the comment to him on the purchase of a new aircraft was not true.

According to Akpabio, the report is from propagandists and fifth columnists. He said the Senate was focused on delivering legislation supporting the actualisation of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akpabio, who expressed satisfaction with the present security situation in Borno State, urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the present administration.

He said, “I want to dispel the rumour that you are hearing that the Senate President said he would buy a new plane for the President and his Vice, irrespective of the fact that Nigerians are hungry or whatever. I never said that. I was actually in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

“It is the handiwork of propagandists and fifth columnists, who never see anything good in what we are doing.

“Be rest assured, pray for the government, have patience and be assured that the combination of Tinubu and Shettima will bring wealth and prosperity to all.

“I am happy to see that peace has returned to Borno, as a result of the hard work of President Bola Tinubu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to tell the good of people of Borno to continue to support the administration.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Akpabio denies promising to buy new aircrafts for Tinubu, Shettima

Akpabio denies promising to buy new aircrafts for Tinubu, Shettima

Emefiele's fraud trial adjourned to Oct 21, passport request hearing on July 8

Emefiele's fraud trial adjourned to Oct 21, passport request hearing on July 8

Tragedy strikes National Assembly as top customs official dies at plenary

Tragedy strikes National Assembly as top customs official dies at plenary

FG rolls out update of student loan application for state-owned institutions

FG rolls out update of student loan application for state-owned institutions

IPMAN Adamawa/Taraba vows to continue strike as petrol hits ₦2,000 per litre

IPMAN Adamawa/Taraba vows to continue strike as petrol hits ₦2,000 per litre

Obasanjo and other Nigerian politicians spotted at Davido’s wedding

Obasanjo and other Nigerian politicians spotted at Davido’s wedding

Gombe Govt distributes chlorine to 11 local government areas to prevent cholera

Gombe Govt distributes chlorine to 11 local government areas to prevent cholera

Cubana Chief Priest is officially free as court ends his naira abuse case

Cubana Chief Priest is officially free as court ends his naira abuse case

DAPPMAN denies importing inferior fuel, claims to have complied with regulations

DAPPMAN denies importing inferior fuel, claims to have complied with regulations

Pulse Sports

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police capture notorious terrorist gang leader terrorising Yobe residents [Guardian]

Police capture notorious terrorist gang leader terrorising Yobe towns, residents

Kano Governor, Abba Yusuf and President Bola Tinubu [Peoples Gazette]

Governor Yusuf extends Eid-il-Kabir greetings to Tinubu, Kwankwaso

The suspects were arrested at a motor park (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Suspected kidnappers arrested while trying to escape with ransom

Governor Hyacinth Alia [BSG]

Gov Alia set to fight corruption in education sector through attitudinal change