A tireless advocate for the voiceless - Akpabio extols Onaiyekan as he celebrates 80th birthday

Born at Kabba in Kogi on January 29, 1944, Onaiyekan was Archbishop of Abuja from 1994 to 2019 and was ordained a cardinal on November 24, 2012, by Pope Benedict XVI.

He served in the past as president of the Christian Association of Nigeria, President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria and Bishop of Ilorin. Akpabio described Onaiyekan as a true icon of faith and leadership with a remarkable life and legacies.

“We have gathered to honour a man who has dedicated his entire life to the service of others; a man whose unwavering commitment to justice, compassion, and unity has touched countless lives and inspired generations.

“As we reflect upon the extraordinary journey of His Eminence, we are reminded of the power of resilience and determination.

“Through his unfaltering faith and dedication, he became a beacon of hope, guiding his flock with love, compassion and unwavering integrity.

“Cardinal Onaiyekan’s leadership and ministry have been marked by a resolute pursuit of justice and equality.

“In the face of injustice he has been a tireless advocate for the marginalised and the voiceless,’’ Akpabio said at a ceremony to mark Onaiyekan’s birthday.

He said the cleric had taught his flock that true leadership lay not in the pursuit of power but in the relentless pursuit of justice and the untiring commitment to uplift the most vulnerable.

“It is not just his actions that inspire us; it is his words that resonate in our hearts.

“His Eminence possesses a rare gift of eloquence and a profound ability to unite people from all walks of life.

“His words have the power to heal; to bridge divides, and to ignite the flames of hope in even the darkest of times.

“His sermons have touched the hearts of millions, reminding us of our shared humanity and the inherent dignity that resides within every one of us,’’ Akpabio said.

He noted that beyond Onaiyekan’s religious leadership, he had also been a champion for interfaith dialogue and understanding in a world often divided by religious differences. He said the birthday celebrator had tirelessly worked to build bridges of understanding and fostered the spirit of unity among all faiths.

“His Eminence’s life is proof that true faith is not a source of division, but a powerful force that can bring togetherness in our shared pursuit of a better world.

“As we celebrate His Eminence’s 80th birthday, we are reminded of the profound impact he has had on the lives of countless individuals, both within and beyond the Catholic Church.

“His legacy is one of compassion, humility, and a deep commitment to the ideals of justice and equality.

“He has shown us that one person can make a difference and that a life dedicated to service is a life well-lived.