Akpabio advises businessmen and politicians to emulate Davido

The former governor of Akwa Ibom in a Facebook post in Wednesday, November 24, 2021, said he recently played host to Davido and commended him for his philanthropic act.

Recall that after sharing his bank details on social media and asking his fans to send him money, Davido received N200m in his Wema bank account.

Days after, the singer announced all the money he received from his fans and an additional N50,000,000 from his pocket would be taken to orphanage.

Reacting to this, Akpabio, who shared a picture of himself and Davido on Facebook said, “I recently played host to our music icon and philanthropist, David Adedeji Adeleke aka Davido.

“His attitude towards the less privileged in society made me call on other Nigerians in politics, business and entertainment sectors to emulate him.

“I commend him on the N250 million humanitarian donations to the less privileged in the society and for joining other like minds in the society to touch and positively affect the lives of the less privileged in our society.

“I wish him a happy birthday and long life to do more for humanity.”