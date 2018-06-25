Pulse.ng logo
Akin Alabi set to resign as NairaBet CEO, contest election

Akin Alabi Businessman to resign as NairaBet CEO, contest for House of Reps seat with APC

He's contesting as a representative of Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency.

  Published:
Akin Alabi set to resign as NairaBet CEO, contest House of Reps seat with APC play

NairaBet CEO, Akin Alabi

(Twitter/@akinalabi)
Akin Alabi is set to resign as the chief executive officer of betting site, NairaBet, to enable him pursue his political ambition as the 2019 general elections draw closer.

Alabi took to his Twitter account (@akinalabi) on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, to make the disclosure, noting that he would return to his position if he loses the election.

He posted, "In a few weeks, I will be resigning as CEO of NairaBET so I can fully concentrate on my campaign to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives. If I lose, my seat will be waiting for me at the head office. Politics is not a do or die affair."

 

The NairaBet CEO had earlier announced his ambition in April when he disclosed his decision to run for office in 2019.

He revealed that he would be contesting for a seat in the House of Representatives in his bid to represent Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency.

He has also identified as a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and will hope to win the party's primary election.

