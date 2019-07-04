Akin Alabi launches "Women Empowerment Scheme"

The programme tagged “Women Empowerment Scheme” aims to provide financial and material support for rural and peri-urban women within the Egbeda/Ona Ara constituency and surrounding areas. It will also support existing poverty alleviation and women empowerment programmes and schemes to improve human development indices in Oyo State.

Speaking on the programme on Friday, after a visit to his ward (Ward 4) In Egbeda LGA on a constituency outreach meeting, Honourable Alabi said “This scheme is very much needed in Oyo State, bearing in mind the present state of the economy and it is our intention to use it as a means of bettering the lives of Nigerians in the Egbeda/Ona Ara constituency”. He added that apart from financial support, the Women Empowerment Scheme would also include skill acquisition programmes for young women, provide access to better reproductive healthcare and increase access of women and girls to all levels of education.

Oyo State’s population is finely split between women and men and with most parts of the state, especially the Egbeda/Ona Ara constituency largely rural, poverty remains a reality for many citizens. Add to this is the fact that over 90 million Nigerians live in extreme poverty and the timeliness of Honourable Akin Alabi’s Women Empowerment Scheme could not be overstated. With programmes such as the “Egbeda/Ona Ara Women Micro Credit Loan,” Honourable Alabi says “it is time we embark on massive investments in our local women to enable them to support their families and create other jobs and opportunities in their communities.” Other programmes under the scheme include a “Widow Support Fund”, “Maternity Welfare Programme” and the provision of business start-up loans to support the growth of SMEs in the constituency.

The Women Empowerment Scheme is scheduled to hold as a quarterly constituency outreach programme and the first edition is billed for July.

