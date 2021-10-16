RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Akin Alabi 'committed to alleviating suffering of the masses'

Hon Akin Alabi and members of his constituency
Hon Akin Alabi and members of his constituency

The federal lawmaker representing Egbeda Ona-Ara federal constituency of Oyo State, Hon Akin Alabi, has re-emphasized his commitment to alleviating the suffering of the masses, particularly the women population, who he refers to as ever loyal and a force to always reckon with.

The lawmaker made this known last Friday, at the October edition of the Akin Alabi N250 million women empowerment scheme which was held at the brewery area of Ibadan.

Alabi who sang praises of the women in his constituency, reiterated that the roles played by the women in his emergence as a lawmaker can not be under-estimated, adding that the program is aimed at giving back to them and also making them have a feel of the dividends of democracy.

Alabi said the October edition of the program is a continuation of the N250 million empowerment scheme he had promised at his assumption of office in 2019, and its sole aim is to empower the less privileged, particularly women in his constituency.

While speaking about what drives him to continue the good work, he said he is motivated to come up with this kind of poverty alleviation program in order to give support to women at the grassroots in order to aid the petty trades they are involved in as appreciation for the support they rendered him during the electioneering period.

He added that asides from the legislative duty, which basically is the sole responsibility of lawmakers, the special program is designed to bring the dividends of democracy to the grassroots.

He added that 250 women every month get to benefit from the cash empowerment which ranges from 20 thousand and 100 thousand Naira, depending on the needs documented.

Hon Akin Alabi with members of his constituency
Hon Akin Alabi with members of his constituency

Two progressive congress leaders at the constituency, Alhaji Sodiq Akintunde Akeem and Mrs. Bamidele Akinwale, while confirming that the empowerment program has been on since Alabi assumed office, lauded the lawmaker for being super special and caring to the women population at the constituency, even at a time when the country is going through serious economic challenges.

They however prayed that the almighty blesses him and makes everything that concerns him to prosper.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to journalists afterwards thanked the lawmaker for his persistence and focus on the program, praying that God will continue to grant the legislator wisdom in all he does.

Those who attended the event included APC party leaders from the constituency, political heavyweights, well wishers and the beneficiaries.

