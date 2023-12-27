Akeredolu’s death huge loss to Yoruba race and Nigeria - Ooni of Ife

Ooni, who stated this in a statement he personally issued on Wednesday, said that the late governor was an epitome of honesty and courage, who lived a life worthy of emulation.

According to him, the Oduduwa race has lost a pillar of honesty and courage; a man who served humanity with his expertise as a legal luminary, experienced politician and true descendant of Oduduwa.

“When we were challenged at the grassroots by invaders who masqueraded as herdsmen, Aketi worked with stakeholders across South-West and the national level to deliver our mandate of security and prosperity.

“This birthed Amotekun and other initiatives through which our people are safer and more confident to embark on their lawful businesses daily.

“He was an honest, bold and courageous leader whose legacy will never be forgotten. If Akeredolu tells you anything, that is the way it is.

“His death is a personal loss to me because we were very close, right from our days as students of Loyola College, Ibadan till date.

“In fact, he did a legacy project for the school through which his name will forever be remembered,” he said.