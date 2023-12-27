ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Aiyedatiwa declares 3-day mourning period over Akeredolu’s death

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor also announced the suspension of state government ceremonies during the period of mourning.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa [Premium Times]
Lucky Aiyedatiwa [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akeredolu died in the early hours of Wednesday.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Akure by Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

According to Aiyedatiwa, this period of mourning, with fasting and prayer, takes effect from Thursday, December 28, to Saturday, December 30, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that all national flags were to be flown at half-mast in reflection of the mood of the state for seven days.

The governor also announced the suspension of state government ceremonies during the period of mourning.

“Meanwhile, condolence registers have been opened at the Governor’s Office and the Government House in Akure, as well as at the State Liaison Offices in Lagos and Abuja.

“May the soul of our late leader rest in perfect peace, amen," he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The world should prepare for next pandemic - UN chief

The world should prepare for next pandemic - UN chief

Gov Aiyedatiwa declares 3-day mourning period over Akeredolu’s death

Gov Aiyedatiwa declares 3-day mourning period over Akeredolu’s death

I5 million people to watch Calabar carnival live

I5 million people to watch Calabar carnival live

Nigeria is being re-engineered for prosperity of all - Tinubu

Nigeria is being re-engineered for prosperity of all - Tinubu

VP Shettima inaugurates redesigned Kano Governor’s office complex

VP Shettima inaugurates redesigned Kano Governor’s office complex

Aiyedatiwa makes new appointments hours after swearing-in as Ondo governor

Aiyedatiwa makes new appointments hours after swearing-in as Ondo governor

Laundry operator working with suspected kidnap gang arrested in Calabar

Laundry operator working with suspected kidnap gang arrested in Calabar

Corrupt immigration officers to face dismissal, Comptroller warns

Corrupt immigration officers to face dismissal, Comptroller warns

Shettima promises justice for victims of Plateau killings

Shettima promises justice for victims of Plateau killings

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC. [Guardian]

Nigeria Labour Congress urges FG to tackle cash crunch, avert hardships for citizens

Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State (Dailyfocus News)

Nasarawa Assembly cautions against sabotaging Gov Sule’s education plans

President Bola Tinubu [BusinessDay]

President Tinubu seeks Senate’s confirmation of 11 Supreme Court justices

Rufus Giwa polytechnic non-teaching staff protest over 11 months unpaid salaries

Rufus Giwa polytechnic non-teaching staff protest over 11 months unpaid salaries