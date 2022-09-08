RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Akeredolu wants FG to allow Amotekun officers to carry sophisticated weapons

Bayo Wahab

Akeredolu says the oil facilities that are being protected with arms are not more important than the lives of the people.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu during the inauguration of Amotekun-Corps in Ondo State (Tribune)
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu during the inauguration of Amotekun-Corps in Ondo State (Tribune)

Akeredolu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, said the Federal Government should allow Amotekun operatives to carry sophisticated arms.

The governor's Argument: He said since the individuals the Federal Government awarded pipeline surveillance contracts to are allowed to carry arms, Amotekun operatives should also be allowed to bear arms.

Akeredolu said the oil facilities that are being protected with arms are not more important than the lives of the people.

His Words: “Most of the people and even some of my colleagues didn’t really understand my position on the oil pipeline surveillance contract. I have no issue with the Federal Government awarding surveillance contracts to anybody. It is Federal Government’s money. They can use it anyhow they want.,” Governor Akerodolu said, according to a statement released on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde.

“Here, we are spending our money on Amotekun. And what I said in my statement titled, ‘Who Actually Needs Weapon’ was that the Federal Government should allow Amotekun to carry sophisticated weapons like those whom they awarded pipeline surveillance contracts.”

“If you can allow individuals to carry heavy arms to protect pipelines, why won’t you allow Amotekun to carry sophisticated weapons to protect the people? The oil facilities are not more important than the lives of the people".

The governor had earlier condemned the decision of the Federal Government to award a contract for the protection of pipelines in the South-South.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, the contract was awarded to a private security company.

Kyari also revealed that a former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has an interest in the company awarded the pipeline protection contract

Bayo Wahab
