The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has vowed that the killers of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere Chairman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti would be arrested.

Mrs Olakunrin was allegedly killed on Friday, July 12, 219, by suspected herdsmen in Ondo state.

Describing the killing as unacceptable, the governor said the development heightens the level of fear that has pervaded.

In a statement issued by Ondo State Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, the governor said “This sad development once again, heightens the level of fear that has pervaded our nation, even as it represents a despicable commentary in all ramifications.”

“To say the least, it represents an unenviable turning point, the depth of everything that is evil. On behalf of the state executive council, the governor symphatises with our foremost leader and indeed the people of the state over this dastardly act .

“However, the governor wishes to appeal to all and sundry to remain calm and allow the Police to unravel the perpetrators of this murder. Already, the commissioner of police has been directed to comb all forests of Ondo state to bring to book, these bloodthirsty murderers. There is no hiding place for such in Ondo state.”

Meanwhile, Afenifere has blamed the incident on suspected herdsmen.

According to the spokesman for Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin on Friday, Mrs Olakunrin was attacked and shot by the herdsmen on her way to Ore Junction from Akure, Ondo State.

Eyewitness accounts say she died of gunshots from Fulani herdsmen who shot her at Ore junction in Ondo State earlier today.

“She was coming from Akure when the armed Fulani herdsmen came from the bush to attack her and other vehicles.

“Her domestic staff in the car with her also sustained gunshots.

However, the presidency in a statement in which President Muhammadu Buhari expressed his condolence with the deceased family said Mrs Olakunrin was killed by those the police described as armed robbers.