Akeredolu urges Ondo residents to set up vigilantes to secure their farms

Akeredolu says there is a need for concerted efforts to protect farmers to ensure food security.

Gov Rotimi Akeredolu tells Ondo residents to set up vigilantes to secure their farms (Ondo State Govt)

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has advised the people of the state to set up vigilantes to secure their farms and businesses.

Akeredolu, who was represented by Akin Olotu, his Senior Special Assistant on Agriculture and Agro-allied Industries said this at the launch of the “Cassava Revolution” initiative in Akure, on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

The governor according to Olotu said there is a need for concerted efforts to protect farmers to ensure food security.

I want to advise that our people should come together and organise vigilantes in their respective localities to protect their farms and businesses.

“And if there is any issue, they should not hesitate to inform the Amotekun corps, the police and other security agents,’ the governor was quoted to have said.

Akeredolu also promised that his administration was ready to create more jobs for youths through agriculture, adding that more farmers would be engaged as the cassava revolution kicks off.

